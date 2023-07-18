On July 5, attorney Paul Fitzgerald of Wescott Law filed another Motion for Clarification, claiming that $13,727.72 is due in interest from the settled cases between Governor's Island Club, Inc. and Richard Homsi of Laconia for an 11-year-old lawsuit. Judge Elizabeth Leonard already calculated the interest due and made a judgment that no interest is due, period. The decision is recorded in the order.
Over the past few months, I've sought answers regarding my benefits from Governor's Island Club from the outside management company and the now president of GIC. Neither party has answered my simple questions about benefits. They also claim that because I receive City of Laconia trash pick-up service, they won't provide that service — a benefit that our forced dues pay for. Yet, they refuse to provide any documentation from the GIC Covenants & Restrictions or bylaws that states this rule.
Now, after a year of me working on my boat and trailer in my yard, they've fined me $250 for the last month, $500 for this month, and $1,000 per month for every month thereafter which my trailer and boat stay in my yard. As I have stated before, Governor's Island Club, Inc. is financially bullying members and creating ways to hurt their own members. All they do is place fines against me, send threatening letters, and eventually send fines to collection.
Life, as we all know, is short and filled with troubles and tribulations. But Governor's Island Club, Inc. seems to live to destroy anyone in their path. If they want me out of their club, as it clearly appears, they can buy my extremely unique waterfront property for $5 million. Step up with money or step aside from the abuse.
