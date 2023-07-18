To The Daily Sun,

On July 5, attorney Paul Fitzgerald of Wescott Law filed another Motion for Clarification, claiming that $13,727.72 is due in interest from the settled cases between Governor's Island Club, Inc. and Richard Homsi of Laconia for an 11-year-old lawsuit. Judge Elizabeth Leonard already calculated the interest due and made a judgment that no interest is due, period. The decision is recorded in the order.

