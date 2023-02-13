The longest-lasting civil matter in the history of Belknap County Superior Court was decided by Judge Elizabeth Leonard 27 minutes after receiving documents from Wescott Law attorney Paul Fitzgerald, which took him over 30 days to prepare and submit. He submitted his documents on Feb. 3, at 3:02 p.m. and the review, decision, decision preparation, recording and forwarding to me only took 27 minutes; the final decision was emailed at 3:29 p.m.
It appears that this matter was a done deal and Friday was just a rubber stamp; 12 years of court battles, 30 days for Wescott to submit the proper financial documentation and 27 minutes for a final decision to be made. It has been clear from the beginning that Governor’s Island Club has no interest in resolution; they want to force me out and take the property. In the last few months, I offered $115,000 twice to end this messy fight and it was refused, as were numerous offers made over the years. GIC is continuing to allow members to build exactly what I requested to build in 2012, which was pre-approved by the State of New Hampshire and the City of Laconia.
Attorney Paul Fitzgerald also submitted the following statement to the clerk of the court: “I would appreciate a phone conference with you or your designee to resolve the issue successfully." My case should not be resolved with a clerk by a phone call. This is yet another example of how Fitzgerald circumvented proper legal procedure and continues to bow to the increasing power of uber-wealthy islanders who do not want a working-class person in their elite club.
