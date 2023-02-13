To The Daily Sun,

The longest-lasting civil matter in the history of Belknap County Superior Court was decided by Judge Elizabeth Leonard 27 minutes after receiving documents from Wescott Law attorney Paul Fitzgerald, which took him over 30 days to prepare and submit. He submitted his documents on Feb. 3, at 3:02 p.m. and the review, decision, decision preparation, recording and forwarding to me only took 27 minutes; the final decision was emailed at 3:29 p.m.

