As court-ordered by Judge Leonard of the Belknap County Superior Court, I paid in two separate certified bank checks the exact amount ordered to settle and close the matter of Governor's Island Club, Inc.'s 10-year battle against me, Richard Homsi. Wescott Law attorney Paul Fitzgerald and the GIC Board of Directors have now refused to cash the presented checks. They are holding the uncashed checks and now questioning Judge Leonard's decision and court order by filing a "clarification motion" (as if the big, long-term law firm and lawyer don't understand the judge's order).
For almost 11 years, I have said to Attorney Paul Fitzgerald's childhood friend, Judge James D. O'Neill III, who did nothing but ignore me and what is morally right. In court-required mediation sessions over the years, we had all settled and signed agreements. Yet, a day to a week later, the GIC Board of Directors refused the signed deal. This action, presented by Wescott Law & GIC, proves they are both mediating in bad faith. Governor's Island Club and Wescott Law do not want this case to end; they want to financially bully people into a situation that forces them out. They want continued control over people at property owners' expense. This will not happen to the Homsi family. Perhaps a group should dissolve this controlling, bullying, abusive club and its covenants and restrictions, as all the roads are owned by the Town of Gilford and are public. Owners and buyers, be aware.
