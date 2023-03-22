To The Daily Sun,

As court-ordered by Judge Leonard of the Belknap County Superior Court, I paid in two separate certified bank checks the exact amount ordered to settle and close the matter of Governor's Island Club, Inc.'s 10-year battle against me, Richard Homsi. Wescott Law attorney Paul Fitzgerald and the GIC Board of Directors have now refused to cash the presented checks. They are holding the uncashed checks and now questioning Judge Leonard's decision and court order by filing a "clarification motion" (as if the big, long-term law firm and lawyer don't understand the judge's order).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.