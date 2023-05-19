I was in attendance at the May 16 Laconia School Board meeting. At the conclusion of the meeting, Ward 4 representative Dawn Johnson criticized our public schools. At one point, she said, “We are not seeing the growth here …60, 70, 80% of our kids are not proficient in reading.” This is a classic example of Dawn’s use of hyperbole — always exaggerating to make it sound better or worse than it is. It is my understanding that the lowest scores were in 2021-post pandemic when 75% of grade seven students were not deemed proficient in reading and 76% of grade eight students were not proficient in math. This is not the case in 2023.
Then, she saved her most egregious behavior for last. As an elected officer of the Laconia School Board, she had the audacity to suggest that residents of Laconia have options for schooling other than public education. “My advice to anyone out there in the school district, there are options out there for a better school than what we have going on here ... and to try home schooling because it is a lot easier than you think.” What does that mean? It’s easy to teach kids to read? Compute? Problem solve? How about calculus? Chemistry?
If Dawn Johnson is so against public education, its time for her to resign from the school board, a board overseeing public education for the public good. Ward 4 and the city of Laconia deserve better. If you are as disturbed by this behavior as I am, please contact your ward school board representative. Contact information can be found at www.sau30.org.
