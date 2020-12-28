To The Daily Sun,
Enough . . . Mr. Bradley, et al. It is enough. No, there was NO widespread voter fraud. That has been verified by state elections officials and the Department of Homeland Security election security head time and time again. NO, there was no "conspiracy" by the voting machine providers to change Trump votes into Biden votes. NO, there was no widespread voting by dead people for Biden. NO, Rudy Giuliani has NO evidence, NONE, that there was anything illegal about votes cast in any state. State and federal courts have laughed these cases out of court 25 out of 26 times. The one "win" for Trump affected a few hundred votes. And, most notably, NO, there is NO effort by state legislators to replace legitimately elected Biden electors with Trump electors. State legislatures throughout the country have adamantly insisted that they will vote for Biden electors, as per the will of the people, who elected Biden by more than 5.5 MILLION votes. It's over, and Biden has won, legitimately. Mr. Bradley, as an attorney, you have sworn to tell the truth, both in court and out. Please, please stop embarrassing yourself and the New Hampshire bar by continuing to parrot these lies and intentional misstatements. Mr. Trump WILL NOT be winning the election; he lost it in a popular vote and electoral college landslide. Please try to be more adult, more mature, than the immature, whining baby who currently resides in the White House, and recognize reality: Biden won, Trump lost. END OF STORY. Work, rather, on repairing your badly damaged reputation as an attorney whom people should trust with their legal needs. You have MUCH work to do in that regard, sir. Remember ethics?
Richard DeSeve
Gilford
