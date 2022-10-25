To The Daily Sun,

As a resident of Meredith, the turn in rhetoric recently coming from Cindy Creteau-Miller on social media is troublesome. I was surprised and encouraged to see her emerge from the Republican primary given some of her liberal views. But my initial reactions have come back to reality.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.