As a resident of Meredith, the turn in rhetoric recently coming from Cindy Creteau-Miller on social media is troublesome. I was surprised and encouraged to see her emerge from the Republican primary given some of her liberal views. But my initial reactions have come back to reality.
Now Creteau-Miller has denounced the group Citizens for Belknap, which got her on the November ballot. She now seems to be bowing to the extreme radical right. Her online statements repeat the tired Republican rhetoric to stop the so-called tax and spenders. But then she claims to want to support our seniors. With the nursing home alone, the last delegation cut $1.4 million, plunging it into crisis. I’m not sure we can trust Creteau-Miller to support our most vulnerable seniors or in Concord now that she bows to the extreme right.
Also concerning is her new support for Lisa Smart. Rep. Norm Silber’s Belknap County Republican Committee supports Smart. These are the ones who caused the closure of Gunstock Mountain Resort and the crisis at the county nursing home and corrections. Is Smart beholden to the BCRC? Will Smart try to continue Silber’s and Rep. Mike Sylvia’s campaign of irresponsible governance, putting many of our county departments into crisis and costing taxpayers tens of thousands in legal bills? The final cost to clean up his mess is yet to be determined.
Why would Creteau-Miller have such a change of heart? Why would she support someone whose whole campaign is parroting right-wing culture war talking points? Is she trying to prove to those supporting Jeanne Toft’s write-in campaign that she’s not a Democrat dressed in Republican clothing? I’m not sure, but it’s concerning to me because I want good county services and I expect transparency from elected officials.
