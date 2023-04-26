Gun-related tragedies march on without recognition by Republicans or the NRA of their harm to our society and to us as a nation. Republicans and the NRA offer thoughts and prayers. Republicans and the NRA try to divert attention by saying it’s a mental health issue, not a gun issue. Republicans and the NRA say harden schools, churches and public spaces. Republicans and the NRA say arm teachers and allow more people to brazenly display more guns in the streets to deter the violence. In the name of liberty and a false interpretation of the Second Amendment, Republicans and the NRA say the answer to this dilemma is not eliminating the tool that does the damage but add fuel to the fire by turning our country into an ever more armed society. This situation reminds me of the term “mutually assured destruction” coined during the Cold War about the armament of the U.S. and Soviet Union with nuclear missiles, assuring that if either one fired a missile both countries would be destroyed. But today we are assuring our own destruction. There are more than 400 million firearms in this country. That’s more guns than people, and the number grows everyday with virtually no regulations to stem this proliferation. We are perpetuating the killing of children in our schools, and on the streets, of people by hate crimes and just stupid acts of paranoia through this senseless weaponizing of our population. We are assuring our own destruction as a country by not recognizing that guns are the issue.
