To The Daily Sun,
The New Hampshire Legislature is hiding its head in the sand regarding climate change. Their actions and in-actions regarding energy policy are going to hurt NH. HR 17, being heard by the NH House Science, Technology and Energy and the State-Federal Relations and Veteran Affairs committees, would state that NH opposes all federal and state efforts to establish a carbon tax on fuels for electricity and transportation. A recent hearing in Concord had overwhelming testimony in opposition to HR 17 (149 opposed to 4 in favor) and yet the sponsors of HR 17 and some members of both committees seem more inclined to believe disproven myths about climate change and ignore the power and beneficial effects of the economist recommended carbon cash back approach to reduce climate pollution. Thirty-seven NH towns have already expressed their support for this approach.
The language in HR 17 is constructed like negative political messaging, much of which comes from the Koch brothers' fossil fuel-oriented Heartland Institute. HR 17 does a disservice to real-world carbon pricing policies being considered in Congress. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, energyinnovationact.org, is the most well-supported carbon pricing bill in Congress. It debunks all the pitfalls described in HR 17 by rebating the money to households and using border adjustments. This bill has 94 co-sponsors in the House, and support from both Democratic and Republican Senators (Ron Wyden, Sheldon Whitehouse, Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski).
Please contact members of the NH House Science, Technology and Energy and the State-Federal Relations and Veteran Affairs committees as well as individual members of those committees who represent you to express your opposition to HR 17.
Richard DeMark
Meredith
