Today’s hectic and confusing news cycles concerning the pandemic and trying to decide what you should do for your family’s health and safety at home, school and work make these very difficult times. And yet, elections are fast approaching. We will have the opportunity to elect federal and state leaders who will put your family’s health and safety first. Keep in mind that when given the chance to establish bipartisan paid family and medical leave and extend housing protection for those unable to pay their rent or mortgage, Governor Sununu decided to veto this critically important family-focused legislation. Both Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Dan Feltes and Andru Volinski support these bills and other initiatives to improve your access to healthcare.
Additionally, Sununu’s “local control” school reopening plan, abandons state-level leadership and guidance for as safe a return to school as possible. Senator Jeanne Shaheen has been a stalwart champion of health,care. In stark contrast, both of her Republican opponents (Bolduc and Messner) want to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, abandoning health care for millions without having any alternative, at a time when access to health care is foremost on people’s minds. The Republican opponents to Congressman Chris Pappas (Mowers and Mayberry) have, like Trump, downplayed the risks of spreading the pandemic at gatherings and rallies. The science knows better.
Keep these issues in mind as your opportunity to vote draws nearer. Democratic candidates will put your family’s health and safety first, Republicans won’t. Make plans to vote, in person or absentee.
Richard DeMark
Meredith
