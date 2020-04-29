To The Daily Sun,
LRGH: What Happened?
When my family moved into the Lakes Region 25 years ago, I asked about where to go for health care. Answer was LRGH, as it was the best in the area. Three years later I was diagnosed with colon cancer, and was successfully operated on and treated at LRGH.
Over the years, there were a number of emergency room visits and treatments. Great service.
A number of years ago, we started hearing about LRGH's financial problems. Service was still good, place appeared busy, salaries weren't outrageous, why the problem. What happened?
Looking back (I'm not sure of exact dates ) it appears the financial problems tracked along with the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (OBAMACARE). The cure all which promised lower health care costs, and being able to keep your own doctor, did just the opposite. And as it became more implemented over the years, LRGH financial woes grew.
Was this just a coincidence? I'm not an expert. Maybe I should ask Joe Biden as he continues be pro Obamacare, was the V.P. when it was stuffed down our throats, and wants to continue to have big government run our lives.
Richard Deforge
Moultonborough
