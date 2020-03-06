To The Daily Sun,
At this time, I would like to thank the Feasibility Study Committee for providing Belmont taxpayers with a very in-depth report on our "old" town buildings.
I fully support the Police Department and its need for a new facility and support it being constructed where proposed (Fuller Street). It is central to our schools, town offices, fire and highway departments, as well as two of our busiest corridors being Routes 106 and 140.
I know there have been some "eleventh hour" grumblings about wanting the location to be on Route 106, why do we want to take a commercial developable piece of land off our tax role when we already own the land that the facility is to be constructed on.
Please come out and VOTE in favor of our new police facility on Tuesday, March 10.
Richard Biladeau
Belmont
