To The Daily Sun,
There are a myriad of subjects on my mind concerning current events but one in particular has pushed all others aside and and doesn't seem to be given the attention it deserves and that is the care or treatment of our most vulnerable citizens. Frankly, I have never seen anything quite so egregious and pathetic as the response of our so called leaders during this pandemic.
There are three cases in particular that should be brought to the forefront. Number 1: Over 5,000 long-term care residents in N.Y. City have died during this pandemic. The governor, by executive decree, made it illegal for these places to NOT take covid-positive patients while HUNDREDS of hospital stayed empty. The virus ran through these places like wildfire as infected, il- trained and ill-prepared staff were unable to deal with the sheer number of cases. Still, the governor new this was happening and did absolutely nothing to stop it, even in large part causing it to continue.
Case 2: In Massachusetts, 71 veterans died in a single veterans' rest home while the governor of the state was more interested in wether or not his state was getting enough federal funding and stopping out-of-staters from entering his state. I can't begin to tell you the agony and anger I feel at what has happened to these fallen and absolutely forgotten heroes.
Case 3: In the state of New Hampshire, 75 percent of all covid deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.That is absolutely unacceptable! All of these cases, and there are many, MANY more highlight the utter disrespect that our so-called leaders have for these people. These were supposed to be the most vulnerable that you claimed you were protecting!
The only word that can describe this is FAILURE! YOUR failure Govemor Quomo. Your failure Govenor Baker. YOUR failure Govenor Sununu! You swore to protect these people, the most vulnerable! I have listened ad nauseum as there have been calls for investigations and the blame shifting that infects most of the agencies involved in this while hospital beds continue to be unused by the very people who need them the most. It was the governors who wanted control over their states. It was governors who said, and still say, they are following the data.
How much more DATA do you need to show you your failure! these atrocities are OBSCENE and the responsibility lies solely and completely on the steps of every governor's mansions in this country where these things have occurred! Stay inside, they said; we will protect you, they said. They lied.
Richard Baillargeon
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.