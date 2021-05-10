To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in acknowledgment of the substantial effort of the Sanbornton Building Committee in bringing forward a proposal for the long overdue upgrade of facilities for our community’s police department and administrative services. A careful read of the committee’s deliberation and well-thought-out proposal being forwarded at the Town Meeting on May 15 demonstrates sound reasoning and conscious attention to the safety and working environment for our town departments.
Three factors make the proposal well within the means of our community — the experience and knowledge of the building committee, the minimal burden on taxpayers of 11 cents per thousand for 10 years, and the selected contractor has a long history of completing project at or less than the projected price, regardless of the market for materials.
An endorsement will make a difference.
Richard Ayers
Sanbrnton
