To The Daily Sun,
There seems to be a tremendous amount of fear-driven decision making happening in our communities, both locally and nationwide. Science and real data has been replaced with phrases like "could happen," "might happen" and the like, with no foundational basis for that. These are fear driven and designed to keep people under control. That being the case, let's put aside all fear and actually apply some real data, a.k.a. science, to the current situation.
At this writing there are current 980 recovered patients in New Hampshire. 81, sadly have died. that means 12 of ever 13 people have recovered. That is a 92 percent recovery rate. That's pretty good except the number who have tested positive is 2,310. We shouldn't for a minute believe this is close to the actual number of infections, as asymptomatic cases aren't and can't be counted. It has been assumed by many in authoritative positions that the number of actual infections could be 10 times that. Applying that to New Hampshire that would mean as many as 23,000 plus are possibly (another fear term) infected. The actual math then puts the rate of death based on actual infections at approximately .003 percent.
The vast majority of deaths are in what are called high risk groups. These include elderly and or those with underlying conditions. As with anything in life, there are exceptions but this seems to be in accordance with trending data i.e. science. While i will refrain from my reasons as to why this really is, many of those are in long term elder care facilities.
It has been stated by scientists that sunshine, warm temperature and low humidity will kill this as most virus in a matter of seconds.
We are told to socially distance and stay inside and only venture out if necessary the problem is , there is not one shred of scientific evidence to prove social distancing works. It is an assumption, period. There is no data that can prove this.
Twenty-five percent of this city is currently unemployed while, the so-called nonessential, and like it or not this is a tourist community, yet anyone entering this state must quarantine for 14 days. There is zero science to back this up. zero. It is arbitrary and needless. The logic? Seems to be once again fear driven by such phrases as "they might."
"They may," "just in case." There is no evidence to back this up yet those who abuse power have made arbitrary rules as to who and what and where we may go and what we can do. No evidence has been offered to back any of this up. what is being offered is "LOOK WHAT HAPPENED NEW YORK!" Fear is a powerful weapon of control and sadly, critical thinking has taken a back seat. I have much more to but I have reached my word limit. I'll be back though. I promise.
Richard Baillargeon
Laconia
