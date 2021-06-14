To The Daily Sun,
President Joe Biden rescinded Donald Trump's immigration policies, which created an open border with Mexico. If Vice President Kamala Harris goes to the border, she would witness the boondoggle and then the media would be forced to show the administration's inept control of the border. VP Harris, in her own inimitable way, answered Lester Holt's question about when she was going to the border. "I have been to the border." When told she wasn't there as the vice president, she retorted, "I have not been to Europe either." After her signature cackle, she said, "I don't understand the connection." She is either very inherently naive or ostensibly cavalier. Neither shows good quality for leadership. Sadly, the pernicious hatred of Donald Trump, perpetrated by the media, culminated in the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris duo. The canceling of the Keystone pipeline, open borders, civil unrest, racial divide, trillions of dollars of debt, and over 20 executive orders, exorbitant gas prices, all in less than one year, begs the question: Can we name one good thing that has been accomplished by the Biden/Harris administration?
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
