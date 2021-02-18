To The Daily Sun,
The new evidence from the FBI showing the Capitol breach was preplanned effectively throws water on the incitement allegation against Trump in his impeachment trial. The FBI said they notified the Capitol Police two days before the Jan. 6 speech, that groups were planning an attack and even putting bomb materials in place the night before the POTUS speech. It seems like the establishment swamp is so caught up in Trump Derangement Syndrome they salivate over any tidbit, whether true or not, that is against Donald Trump. They follow like lemmings over the cliff. The first impeachment culminated in an acquittal and sadly the second impeachment, orchestrated by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, was due to a personal animus by her against Donald Trump. She concocted a narrative clouded with mendacious statements showing a supercilious manner. Remember the video of her eating her expensive ice cream in front of her enormous freezer while people were homeless and starving on the streets of San Francisco.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
