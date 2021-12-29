To The Daily Sun,
I take umbrage with the writer Jeff Robbins, who purportedly is a columnist and attorney. More specifically, his bold accusation that "Trump supporters are putsch pushers" in his column published Dec. 15. The term was used in the 1920s while referencing the communist dictator, Adolf Hitler, pushing communism and the extermination of people of the Jewish faith. That quote reminds me of the basket of deplorables statement by Hillary Clinton. Both show stupidity and lack of class while denigrating a group of people. The quid pro quo mentioned actually pertained to the investigation of Hunter Biden by a prosecutor from Ukraine. Joe Biden, then the vice president, under Barack Obama, told the prosecutor to stop the investigation or Ukraine would not get monies allocated for aid from the U.S. They stopped the investigation. It is very obvious this writer has bile induced animus toward Donald Trump, judging by his previous columns printed in The Laconia Daily Sun. The reference to Congressman Adam Schiff, stating Trump conveys totalitarian conduct, is really laughable. Schiff, while sitting in the cat bird seat, lied when he recreated the phone call to the leader of Ukraine. The government's use of fear by espousing half truths and spreading misinformation is dystopian. We are a nation built on the freedom to choose within the scope of laws under our constitution. No mandates.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
