To The Daily Sun,
The bloviating, big mouth politicians like Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and there ilk spew rhetoric thus ginning up the masses. Also, pundits like Joy Behar, Caryn Johnson, aka, Whoopi Goldberg, and the inimitable Joy Reid fuel the fire with idiotic statements. AOC wants to eliminate cows as they emit too much CO2 into the atmosphere. Chuck Schumer publicly threatens two Supreme Court justices at the Capitol. Maxine Waters spews vitriol to a crowd to harass republicans while they are dinning. Kamala Harris just cackles, and our esteemed president, Joe Biden, has been making many mendacious statements for over 50 years, yet the media will regurgitate the same rhetoric on a daily basis, thus culminating in the portending red wave midterms. The current scrofulous group in power, while pestiferous to society, are as phony as the proverbial three dollar bill.
(0) comments
