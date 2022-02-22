To The Daily Sun,
The current boondoggle in the United States can be attributed to two deals Joe Biden made in 2020. The first one was with James Clyburn, the South Carolina democratic representative to help Biden win the primary in that state. That quid pro quo subsequently indentured Joe Biden to pick a person of color for his running mate, resulting in Kamala Harris. The second deal was with Sen. Bernie Sanders, thus leaving Biden beholden to the subversive and socialist wing of the Democratic Party. Since Biden was sworn in as the POTUS, on Jan. 20, we have given up our energy independence, and now Joe Biden grovels to our foreign entities obsequiously, for more oil. Also, his cognitive ability seems to be on a downward slide. When confronted with certain questions, he flounders around and gives vapid answers. The excessive lock downs have had a deleterious effect on society, not to mention the pernicious strain on our children, due to the lack of one on one learning in classrooms. The denial of that ability that was lost has stunted the very young and can't be replaced. Lately, even the media have been criticizing the untenable conditions, thus signaling the honeymoon is over. Biden's approval rating is close to 33%. Are there starting to be rumblings of the proverbial "buyer's remorse?" February is half over and the midterms will be upon us in a mere eight months. The inflation rate is the highest in decades. Socialism does not work.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
