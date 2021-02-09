To The Daily Sun,
While reading the multitude of letters to the Laconia Daily Sun lately, I was flabbergasted by a letter on February 2, by a writer who for the past four years has eviscerated Donald Trump and wants a Kumbaya moment so we can heal. One of the statements, "I am asking that they read the following heartfelt words from me, very carefully (re-read as necessary and keep them in mind).
"We will as goodhearted and sincere people, now look forward to President Joe Biden and the vice president taking us to a mindset of healing."
The writer then reverts back to rhetoric spewed out for the last four years. The writer then vacillates to saying we need to come together with cooperation and faith to strive toward the healing of the nation
The writer epitomizes a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. By the way, my last letter was not published but garnered a response from the managing editor, who lectured me on whataboutism, which is why this letter will not refer to a name or gender.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.