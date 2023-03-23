Aldous Huxley once said, "Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored." There is no accountability. Banks fail, judges scheme and numerous other small acts of official misconduct are carried out each day. Each time some superior looks the other way in our society, we the people suffer the consequences.
There's a ripple effect that reaches the farthest corners of our commonwealth. Everyone seems to think New Hampshire is just wide-open country, a calm, cool state with no real controversy gripping the population. From Dennis Eckersley's daughter to the tragic loss of young Harmony Montgomery, to the opioid crisis and Judge Introcaso's tube of White Out, the small scandals ravaging our state tell a wider story and expose a massive web of public corruption. It starts at the local level where lawyers, judges and even "guardians" exploit a legal system where the almighty dollar trumps due process every time. It's the same in every county. The Epoch Times compared our state's family court system to the Mafia itself. The judge in my father's estate case is so biased against me that he is defying his own past orders to appease the opposing lawyers. Judge Keating, a third-try candidate for the bench, is treating me like a second-class citizen for representing myself. He has ignored numerous authenticated exhibits, countless legal precedents and points of procedure, and multiple acts of attorney misconduct. Now, he's failing to acknowledge his own rulings which specifically state my primary residence in Belmont cannot be sold without my assent while the estate is solvent. Yet, this same judge recently gave the green light to another effort to sell the property, put forth by my out-of-state sisters and their overpriced attorneys. Read more at www.snakesisters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.