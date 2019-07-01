To The Daily Sun,
The "new" parking/traffic scheme (on Beacon Streeets East and West) will be a failure. What is so wrong with the existing situation? Has the plan been prepared by a professional transportation engineer? Who has right-of-way when reverse angle parking?
It is never a good idea to force conflicts for the on-coming traffic which this "new" parking plan will do. Has this ever been done before in New Hampshire? Did it work there? What is going to happened in the winter-time when the vehicle in the "travel" lane can't slow down because the road has not been treated by the city? Whose is at fault in that situation?
There are numerous businesses struggling downtown as it is. This "new" traffic and parking pattern will dissuade potential customers and they will avoid downtown businesses even more after this goes into effect.
Recent engineering studies showed a significant reduction in accident exposure when urban areas went from angle parking to parallel parking. The propose "new" plan is going against the scientific and engineering studies on this topic. The driver's side of the vehicle is going to be exposed to the on-coming traffic which will increase the severity of even a "minor" accident. There will be no other lane for the on-going vehicle to move into.
What is the existing accident rate downtown with parallel parking? Safety first, not the dollar!
Thomas Selling
Laconia
