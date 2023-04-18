To The Daily Sun,
As retired educators, we know well the anxiety that children in our community experience every time another school shooting or classroom lockdown drill occurs.
Recent national polls suggest that over 60% of Americans believe that common-sense gun safety laws are needed, yet it remains an issue that divides Americans. Is there a way for us to come together as Americans on the issue of preventing gun violence?
We do not challenge the right of citizens to own guns. But we do have a responsibility as a community to keep our children safe.
We need to start with sensible laws. For example, we could pass legislation that would prohibit carrying a firearm in a school zone, ask for a waiting period for gun purchases and require gun safety devices and safe gun storage.
These measures were indeed proposed this year in our state legislature and voted down. But in each case, if just 12 or 15 legislators had voted otherwise, these common-sense measures would have passed.
After every school shooting, too many people throw up their hands and insist nothing can be done given our current political climate. But when guns are now the leading cause of death of children, this passivity is no longer an option. We well remember active shooter practice drills where teachers and tearful, frightened children huddled in dark corners of the classroom.
It is vital that our children see the adults in their world taking effective action to keep them safe. Let’s begin by contacting our local representatives and asking them to introduce sensible gun safety legislation again and to vote to support it next time around. Let’s come together and restore safety and security for our children.
Sara Costanza, Moultonborough; Ellen Farnum, Tamworth; Maud Anderson, Tamworth; Frances Strayer, Sandwich; Chele Miller, Tamworth; Peter Whelley, Moultonborough; Cassie Coons, Wolfeboro; Sue Karsten, Campton; Carol Hahn, Plymouth; Barbara Guinan, Plymouth; Carissa O’Gara, Meredith; Anne Marie Quinn, Meredith; Meg Greenbaum, Moultonborough; Jimmy Stackhouse, Wolfeboro; Carol McKinley, Moultonborough; Kevin McKinley, Moultonborough; Mary Ellen Azem, Laconia; Diane Ferrisi, Northfield; Jennifer Harrigan, Campton; Laura Rice, Meredith; Cathleen Manning, Manchester; Maureen Cullity, Manchester; Debra Finch, Manchester
