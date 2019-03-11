To The Daily Sun,
There is, and has been for many years, a thinly disguised effort by retailers nationwide to be part of the persecution of Christians. For example, the "Easter" holiday items that went on the shelves a month early. Easter is in the encyclopedia as "a festival and holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 A.D." And the dictionary defines it as "an annual Christian festival in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ." Neither of these books are religious, they are secular.
Some might put out at most 5 percent of holiday items for Jesus Christ, but most don't put out anything. And malls are the same. There is an Easter Bunny, but nothing for Jesus Christ for their Christian shoppers. Business-wise it makes no sense to put out holiday items that do not reflect this Christian religious holiday considering over 75 percent of the U.S. self-identifies as Christian. Businesses increase revenue with social media, so it is likely they can also lose it the same way along with boycotting non-Christian Easter merchandise. Because if it doesn't cost them money to stop disrespecting us, they never will.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
