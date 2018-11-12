To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank the record number of people who voted in the mid-term elections. Being a Republican, it was disappointing after going to events, putting out signs and standing at the polls. But in the end I have no problem with the results as I have said many times the voters make the final decision. I want to congratulate the Democrats for their hard work in uniting their party. It was also nice to see how civil after the election.
I wished I could say the same for the rest of the country. The very next day after winning back the House, the Democrats were blasting white American women for not supporting them. Next, protesting against the president for firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions. When He was first was nominated for that job the Democrats fought tooth and nail to see that he wasn't confirmed. But after he refused to participate in the Muller hearings he was their hero. Then, when the president appointed Matt Whitaker acting Attorney General there are paid protesters throughout the country.
Than we have Florida; the same two counties that have been trying to steal elections since 2000. The same county clerk who has been able to keep her job after all this time. She some how, in the US Senate race, took a 65 thousand lead for the Republican to 15 thousand. I am happy to say as of this morning (Saturday) the Courts have made two rulings that will allow checking of how the numbers were determined .
It seems so strange that the rest of Florida has not had these problems, even the panhandle, which just a few weeks ago was hit by a major hurricane.
When uou look at the top reasons for voters, I don't even see that two years of investigating the president was even on the list. But we all know that is what's going to happen.
Am I the one who heard about the BLUE WAVE, in the mid-term elections? Well let's look at some of the facts. Most House seats lost by a president's party in power: 2010 - Obama - 63, 1994 - Clinton 52, 1958 - Eisenhower - 48, 1974 Ford (Nixon ) - 48, 1966 - Johnson - 47, 1946 - Truman - 45, 2006 - Bush 30, 1950 - 29, 1983 - Reagan - 26 and 2018 - Trump - 26 (New York Times data since 1946).
I already know Democrats will ignore this. No matter how hard they try to steal the governor's races in Florida and Georgia, I believe when the truth comes out all three Republican's will win.
NEWS FLASH: Conservatives are starting to block traffic, beat up liberals and scream profanities at the sky. Just kidding, We have jobs in the morning.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
(3) comments
Have you paid any attention over the past month how in Georgia the SecState (running for Governor) has purged over half a million voter registrations? And a majority of them being black? Refusing to allow someone to vote because their name is too difficult to pronounce? Or boxes of ballots that get "stuck" in the Post Office for over a week? Or the effort in Florida to verify incorrect results because the mandatory recount required by LAW will take longer than the amount of time allotted?
Dude - wake up and smell the fraud coming from the GOP that is desperate to hold on to power regardless of the cost.
are you kidding? Do you live in a Fox News cave?
Omg JWV that was awesome!!!
