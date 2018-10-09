Article 2 of the New Hampshire constitution states that everyone has an equal and inherent right to life, liberty, prosperity and happiness. This includes our children.
The best way to maintain these rights for the next generation is to ensure every child has access to a free quality education. A supportive school environment levels the playing field, giving each child, regardless of family income or home situation, an opportunity to succeed as an adult. It also prepares them to contribute to society as involved members of their community, informed voters and future leaders. But beware, two Republican agenda items will hurt public schools and shift more of the cost of schools onto property taxpayers.
Public schools are the joint responsibility of the State and local communities. The State’s responsibility is to pay for an “adequate” education, but state aid covers only 21%. After federal grants pay for 7%, property taxpayers are left with 72% of the cost to operate public schools. More and more school districts are being forced to cut staff and programs. Republicans show no interest in increasing state aid or helping property taxpayers.
Don’t be fooled into thinking the Governor’s new $10 million kindergarten aid program signifies a commitment to education. That $10 million merely offsets the decrease in Adequacy aid.
This spring SB193, the bill to use state money for private religious school tuition vouchers, was defeated by a narrow margin. Governor Sununu, if re-elected, and most Republicans will try again. They ignore studies that show students using vouchers have lower achievement gains than those remaining in public schools. They also ignore the State constitutional mandate that “no money raised by taxation shall ever be granted or applied for the use of the schools of institutions of any religious sect or denomination.” Vouchers reduce aid to school districts without reducing operational cost, and undermine community support for public education.
If you believe the State should be paying for an “adequate” education rather than downshifting that cost onto property taxpayers, and if you believe State money should never be used for private religious schools, then vote for Democrats on November 6th.
Sallie Fellows,
Candidate for House of Representatives for Plymouth, Holderness and Hebron
Holderness
