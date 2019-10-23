To The Daily Sun,
I am totally mystified by the letters I read in The Laconia Daily Sun that support the actions of President Donald J. Trump. As a long time, registered Republican (I registered as one when I became able to vote) I wonder how anyone could support a president who has (not listed in any priority):
1. Been through a number of bankruptcies, thus cheating his creditors of the funds they were due.
2. Has said that he is a billionaire, but has not released any documentation supporting that statement, plus investigatory articles in a number of reliable publications have shown he has vastly overstated his wealth; he has run two sets of books, one for the purpose of getting bank loans (thus over estimating value) and another for tax purposes (thus under estimating value).
3. Expressed, on a released tape, very negative values concerning women’s private parts.
4. Had relationships with women other than his wife, tried to hide those relationships, paid off the women for those relationships, and more importantly had at least one relationship during the time period his present wife was pregnant with his now teenage son.
5. Has indicated in many ways that he doesn’t think highly of his sons (the fact that he hasn’t truly let go of his connections to his companies, shows he really doesn’t trust them) and at the same time has indicated that if Ivanka wasn’t his daughter, he would approach her sexually.
6. Has required adoration of all his sub-lieutenants and above all asked them to do it while being taped at various meetings (folks that act this way are very insecure and narcissistic)
7. In his speech patterns appears as if he is in the first steps of dementia, something my now deceased father went through, so I know from first-hand experience what those patterns are like.
8. Has very negative feelings towards Blacks, Latinos, LBGTQ folk, physically and mentally handicapped individuals and essentially those not in his economic/social stratum and has expressed those feelings often inappropriately in a variety of contexts (rallies, formal speeches, etc.).
9. Apparently does not listen to qualified advisors and makes ill-advised decisions, such as the recent decision to pull American forces out of the area adjacent to the Turkish border resulting in a large number of deaths of Kurds and others that could have been avoided if the decisions had been thought through.
10. Desires to collect negative information on his rivals and may even have used quid-pro-quo means to collect information on the Biden’s. Even speaks out these illegal desires in the mainstream media. I remember oh so well in the debate with Hillary, him asking the Russians to find the 30k odd e-mails and the recent shout out to the Chinese to find stuff on the Bidens.
Therefore, I urge Republican voters, to vote for Bill Weld in the next N.H. Primary and un-elect Mr. Trump.
Larry Spencer
Holderness
Log In
