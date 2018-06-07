To The Daily Sun,
I'm laughing so hard, really, Alan Moon and Steve Earl, you're too much!
Seriously, all your insufferable dribble, pontificating about the dumpster, is just too pathetic! At least Alan Vervaeke and Mr. Cracraft have a brain, and understand the devastating effects of Donald Dump.
So, I'm sitting at the hairdresser's the other day, and there was a discussion — no, rather an inexplicable outrage, about the fact that businesses in the Lakes Region are having a real hard time this summer finding help! Nooooo! You don't say? Could it be, that people are starting to finally see the impacts of dumpster's destructive policies? Really? In case you didn't know, many of the local businesses rely on "foreign help" to run smoothly in the summer, and yes, believe it or not, most of your landscaping, farming/orchards, restaurants, amusement parks, hotels, and construction depend on this help. But, alas, thanks to YOU, the Dumpster voter, and your rabid, racist, dislike of immigrants, new restrictions and fees have been placed on the frequently sought H1B and L1 visa. Well, let's just say, they're much more expensive, and I quote, "more cumbersome" to come by. Businesses are scrambling to find help — so, it looks like Motorcycle Week, perhaps the owners of all these profitable businesses, may have to pay more, scrub their own toilets, or you'll have to wait an hour for that burger — or maybe that contractor won't be by anytime soon — the people who will get services, are the people who pay more — you know, private gardeners, housekeepers, personal chefs, etc.... The wealthy.
But, hey, everyone votes Republican around here, so everyone must be wealthy! After all, that's who you voted for — you know, a billionaire draft dodger, who has been golfing 116 times (as of the end of May not including June). Oh yes, and costing you, the taxpayer, tens of millions of dollars. But, hey, he's wheeling and dealing for you. I'm amazed at his accomplishments; what a joke. This totals to 22 percent of his days in office, that have been spent on the golf course. Guess Obama doesn't seem so bad after all?
Apparently, the only thing that people who are Republican care about are their guns, they're invisible God, and what does it matter if they die penniless, at least they voted in favor of the elite! God bless you as the rich speed across Lake Winnipeasauke in their cigarette boats! It's all thanks to you — and your stubbornness to understand that if you are middle class or poor (living paycheck to paycheck) that the Republican ticket does nothing for you. You do have your guns though — and thank your invisible God for that!
Lastly, I'm offended by the amount of people who write into this paper about their religion. First of all, religion is like underwear: I don't care what color it is, or size, or texture, or if you don't wear any at all — that's your business. But when you accuse me and/or others of being a "bad" person because we don't believe in your invisible God, well, I take issue with that.
First of all, your "bible," was written by "witnesses." Just to clarify, witnesses were average people. Secondly, they were writing things down 200, sometimes 300 years or more after the actual biblical "supernatural" event. That would be like me, writing about the Revolutionary War, now, as if I were actually there. Seriously? You have your religious views, and I have mine, but don't impose them on me through this paper, scolding me and others as if we were children. Who made you judge and jury for your invisible God? Be humbled Alan Moon and Steve Earl, not everyone shares your political and religious views around these parts — and the more you cheerlead for the Dumpster, the more desperate you appear. You should be afraid, the liberals are making fun of you.
Jennifer Abbott
Sanbornton
