To The Daily Sun,
“Is the purpose of free elections to allow the most clever and vicious person to aggregate power, or is the purpose of FREE elections to enable the American people to have a serious conversation about their country’s future and try to find both a policy and a personality that they think will carry to them to that better future?” — Newt Gingrich.
I recently heard something that under normal circumstances might be very amusing. Andy Card, former White House chief of staff under Bush-Cheney, stated he believes Democrats should now be of a mindset that we should never forget, but forgive, what’s been done to us over all the years that Republicans have been in power.
As I’ve said — so funny and amusing — so not!
Andy Card is a person who sees the handwriting on the wall. He knows full well that with the Democrats soon to be in control of the U.S. House of Representatives, we finally will be witness to those long missing "checks" on the president.
Let’s not forget that Senator Mitch McConnell, leader of the U.S. Senate, and his bff, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker (soon to be gone) Paul Ryan, legislated with no mercy and no evenhandedness whatsoever.
As the old saying goes, "payback is truly a bitch!" Or, to put it more succinctly, "what goes around comes around."
Andy Card is a very astute and shrewd political operative. He knows full well that members of his Republican Party are, and have been, bracing for the expected onslaught of Democratic oversight. The GOP/Freedom Caucus has been living on borrowed time while trying to accomplish as many dastardly deeds as possible while they held the majority.
We must never forgive nor will we ever forget.
“False words are not only evil in themselves, but they infect the soul with evil.” — Socrates.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
(4) comments
Talk about a b*tch!
Is Steve Earle still smiling and laughing? He said he would be doing so for 4 years. This is going to be fun
Oh really? And please tell us exactly what have those mean Republicans done to you Bernie?
Take up space!!
