To The Daily Sun,
President John F. Kennedy’s Profiles In Courage will regrettably remain a single volume. The Republican Senators as a body demonstrated their remarkable lack of courage in transforming the impeachment trial into a mockery of justice.
Inarguably a fair trial should include documentary evidence and witnesses, especially those with first-hand knowledge. Though he most likely will be acquitted, Donald J. Trump will never be exonerated of the impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. History will be the ultimate judge.
The Republican Senators cannot possibly believe there won’t be a day of reckoning, since the truth will prevail.
John T. Goegel
Canterbury
