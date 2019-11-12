To The Daily Sun,
“Our top political priority over the next years should be to deny Barack Obama a second term.”
This is not a statement by Democratic/liberals, leftists, elitists, socialists, etc., it is the marching orders of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. True to their strategy, they would employ maximum confrontation and obstruction rather than cooperation. The Republicans created and implemented this movement, against Obama — they may have not labeled it as a “resistance” movement, but that is exactly what McConnell was advocating.
When I hear Mr. Meade and other conservatives complain, “The liberals are trying to bring Trump and his administration down with incessant, unending attacks, baseless charges and outright lies,” it makes me wonder if their memories are that bad or just selective.
I agree with Mr. Meade that “you reap what you sow”, or “what goes around, comes around”; no matter the vernacular, the meaning is the same: Actions, whether good or bad, will have consequences.
Republicans marinated for eight years in a toxic show of resentment and hatred, and now Meade would like us to believe that Democrats are being unfair to Trump because they are “inflicting” these same tactics and threatening “our Democratic Republic.”
So where was Meade’s self-righteous indignation when these lies and acts of “resistance” were taking place during the Obama Administration? Apparently, Meade, who once asked: “Your party or your country … you choose”, has made it quite clear that he has chosen “party”.
The next time Meade and other conservatives want to whine about the unfair treatment they feel Trump is receiving, they need look in the mirror and do a little research; for, as Jesus said: “He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone.” Yes, Mr. Meade, you’re reaping what you and Republican/conservatives sowed. This “resistance” that you perseverate over has been accepted and has led to “national unrest.”
The Republican Party was born of moral outrage and is now dying for lack of it. The demise of a once-proud political party, the bankruptcy of the GOP, will be presided over by Donald Trump, and no one has more experience in this area. The party’s spin masters will continue to explain the catastrophes of the present administration, but, in doing so, they are abandoning any concerns they may have had for the integrity of our political system.
Leaders of both parties need to worry more about the people and less about maintaining power. Only then will we be able to move our country forward.
When all is said and done, will our nation come out a winner or will we all lose? Only time will tell. Most would agree that we are now a nation divided, being torn apart by arrogance and partisan politics that are continually bringing into focus the differences that make people angry.
Robert Miller
Alton
