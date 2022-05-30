To The Daily Sun,
The New Hampshire House finished its business for the year last Thursday. We voted on 37 committee of conference reports. A committee of conference is formed to reconcile differences in legislation passed by both House and Senate. Both the House and Senate must pass the final report for the bill to move to governor.
One bill that passed the House and Senate was SB 401, which provides $66 million in municipal aid for bridge repairs throughout the Granite State. Wolfeboro receives $250,000, Tuftonboro gets $120,000, and Moultonborough gets $200,000 in additional money from the state for local infrastructure spending. More state aid should decrease the effects of costly property tax increases brought on by inflation. Plus, we need safe bridges for travel and moving goods.
Another bill that passed both legislative chambers last Thursday was SB 445. SB 445 is a bipartisan bill bringing $122 million in broadband infrastructure to our most rural communities. While Wolfeboro has 99% broadband coverage (very soon to be 100%), Tuftonboro, Moultonborough, and other communities are still early in the process of rolling out broadband. The NH Electric Co-op will be expanding broadband coverage in communities over the next two to five years. SB 445 will help provide funding and facilitate this broadband expansion.
As your state representatives, we will stay committed to returning more resources to Wolfeboro, Tuftonboro, Moultonborough, and all of Carroll County. We will look for ways to decrease costs on communities and taxpayers and ensure that state and county government works effectively and efficiently.
Rep. Karel Crawford, Moultonborough
Rep. Brodie Deshaies, Wolfeboro
Rep. John MacDonald, Wolfeboro
