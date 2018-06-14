To The Daily Sun,
It was very disappointing to see that my two local representatives, Barbara Comptois and Ray Howard, voted against the RAN (Revenue Anticipation Note) for Gunstock on June 8. That note is equivalent to a line of credit, and does not cost the taxpayers a penny. It allows Gunstock to continue its normal and necessary operations, including planned maintenance, during the summer months when revenues are low. For years, the county delegation has approved Gunstock’s RANs, in varying amounts, usually higher than this year’s request for $600,000. Last year, for example, only one member of the delegation (Rep. Silber) voted against the RAN, and two years ago, the RAN was approved unanimously following a motion by Rep. Howard.
For years, Gunstock has paid back the loan, in full and on time. Not one time have these loans cost the taxpayers of Belknap County one penny. Despite that, this year the delegation voted down the RAN, even though many members of the public spoke up on behalf of the RAN and Gunstock. It should be noted that only one member of the public went on record opposing the RAN, and that was Barbara Howard, the wife of Rep. Ray Howard.
A two-thirds majority vote is required for approval of the RAN. This year it missed by one vote, with nine voting in favor and six against. The six representatives who voted against the RAN were Rep. Howard, Rep Comptois, Rep. Silber, Rep. Sylvia, Rep. Fraser and Rep. Plumer. Three of those representatives (Howard, Fraser and Plumer) were also sponsors of the ill-fated bill earlier this year that would have destroyed the financial and managerial independence of Gunstock. Fortunately, the bill was deemed Inexpedient to Legislate (ITL) and was later tabled.
Gunstock is a crown jewel of the Lakes Region, a place of recreation that provides almost year-round enjoyment to so many of us and our families, not to mention the tourist dollars it brings in. To see some of our county representatives tear it down and try to ruin its finances is a sorry state of affairs.
Towards the end of the June 8 meeting, after the sad vote, Rep. Charlie St. Clair urged every representative who voted against the RAN and who is running for reelection to have a banner headline stating, “I voted against the RAN for Gunstock,” so the voters would know where their representatives stood. In response, Rep. Ray Howard stated, “My constituents agree with me.”
No, Mr. Howard, your constituents do not agree with you. And Rep. Comptois, we do not agree with you either. We want our representatives to support Gunstock, which is an economic engine for the county and provides so much healthy entertainment for so many. Come November, please remind all of your constituents of your ill-advised vote on this issue with the recommended banner headline. When you do that, or others do it for you, you may learn that your animosity towards Gunstock is not shared by your constituents.
Ronald P. Blais
Center Barnstead
