To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to everyone who voted in the last election especially the people who voted to returned me to the House of Representatives for one more term. I promise to uphold my Oath of Office. To all the citizens of our state – I need your help to put an end of the violation of our NH Constitution that has been going on since March. Specifically, the violation of (Art.) 5. Part Second – Form of Government of our State Constitution. Our founding fathers were very specific about how our tax dollars could be used in support of our government and giving our tax dollars to private corporations and businesses, is not one of them. Also, If you read (Art.) 56 "Disbursements from Treasury" refers to how tax dollars may be used. If you think about it, the tea tax rebellion was not about the tax on tea, it was about where our tax dollars were going to: the King and his court were he funded, his family and friends in private businesses. If you think it is OK for our governor to give our federal tax dollars to law firms, major corporations, chain companies and private businesses, then just keep paying. If you agree with me that this is not how our taxes are to be used, please contact the governor's office (603) 271-2121 and let him know it is not OK to violate his oath of office by giving our hard earned money to private companies, or contact your local Representative and instruct them to do the same. Thank you and God bless our great state of New Hampshire.
Rep. Raymond J Howard Jr.
Alton
