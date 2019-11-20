To The Daily Sun,
I want to congratulate Rick Green (R.G.) for his article on mayoral campaign spending. However, his investigative reporting prowess flunks. He apparently does not read his own newspaper and is unwilling to divulge the money Andy paid to LDS. In a Sun editorial, Andy’s Vote Smart profile revealed he had collected $92,764 for his Senate campaign. Did R.G. ask Andy if any Senate campaign money was used in the mayoral race? Did R.G. ask Andy how much the Lakeport real estate developer contributed to his campaign? Actually, the developer should disclose it.
The Laconia firefighters and teacher’s union endorsed Andy. Remember, the city negotiates labor contracts with those organizations. How much money in union dues did these organizations contribute to Andy?
Andy also lobbies for progressive organizations probably funded by George Soros, who notoriously financed local campaigns across the entire country, as recently reported in San Francisco and Chicago.
R.G. could also tell us how much AutoServ spent in advertising with The Sun from January 2018 to September 30, 2019.
Finally, it is irrelevant who contributed to Peter’s campaign because, unfortunately, he lost. In the interest of full disclosure and transparency, my wife and I contributed $100 to the Spanos campaign. I urge all donors to disclose their contributions to Andy’s campaign because there is a public need to know when Andy should recuse himself from public and private participation in municipal issues and we need to know who the puppet masters are.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
