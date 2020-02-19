When my wife (Ruth Larson) and I first met Ruth and Dan Emerson a few years ago, we were both deeply touched by them. Their family included nine children, seven of whom were foster children, and two of whom were adopted. They subsequently adopted another of the foster children.
What was so touching about them was their fierce and total devotion to the children, many of whom had endured great suffering in their lives, and most of whom had special needs. Ruth and Dan became foster parents 20 years ago, and since then have provided a loving and secure home for 189 children. They willingly took in children with challenging behaviors, and gave them the care and stability they needed to thrive. They often took in multiple sibling groups as well to keep brothers and sisters together.
At a Christmas party for the Emerson family several years ago, we watched the children playing together, singing carols, opening presents, and relating to Ruth and Dan as loving parents. This family was like no other we had ever experienced, and we have never seen a happier family group.
Ruth Emerson was recently diagnosed with terminal endometrial cancer. Depending on how well the chemotherapy works, she is expected to live up to a year and a half at best, or as little as a few months. Most of the foster children have been placed in other homes, leaving Ruth and Dan to care for their three adopted children and one foster child. Their financial situation is dire, as Ruth has no life insurance and her pension will terminate upon her death.
Rather than focusing on her own problems, Ruth is directing all of her remaining energy to the future of her children. She is even planning a camping trip for the family to take this summer so that they can enjoy the beautiful outdoors together, even if she will be confined to a wheelchair.
It is our hope that you will think about the enormous contribution Ruth has made over the years, and take a look at a gofundme site set up to benefit the Emerson family. The funds are being administered by one of the several local churches that are providing assistance to the Emerson family. See: gofundme.com/f/emerson-family-support.
Hunter Taylor
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.