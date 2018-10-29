To The Daily Sun,
Dear voters of Gilmanton and Alton, if you are hoping to vote for a state representative who will work for you and our great communities, you should vote for a candidate who will actually show up in Concord. The incumbent, Peter Varney, has an abysmal attendance and work record. In his two terms in Concord, which cover the last four calendar years, he has missed all or part of 47 percent of all House sessions, and he has missed 29 percent of all House roll call votes. He does not serve on any committees. In his four years in Concord he has filed exactly one bill (a bill making minor changes to an RSA reference regarding parking facilities) and that was as a co-sponsor. He has filed zero bills as the primary sponsor.
If Representative Varney can't be bothered to show up at work regularly, and if he can't be bothered to do any work on those rare occasions when he does show up, then maybe, when you show up at the polls, you shouldn't hire him again.
When Peter Varney did manage to show up he voted against:
— Helping dairy farmers recover from the devastating 2016 drought,
— Protecting children from lead poisoning,
— Extending health care protection to 50,000 low income citizens,
— Instituting a family and medical Leave program,
— Re-authorizing Medicaid expansion to 52,000 citizens,
— Condemning hate crimes and racism,
— Establishing death benefits for school employees killed in the line of duty,
— Establishing a state minimum wage of $9.50 per hour,
— Closing background loopholes for the purchase of a dangerous weapon.
And he voted for:
— Sending our school tax dollars to private and religious schools,
— Creating barriers to a citizen's right to vote,
— Allowing dangerous people to legally carry hidden and loaded weapons,
— Allowing medical personnel to use their own personal beliefs to block a citizen's access to birth control.
Challenger Betty Ann Abbott has a long and successful record of working for you and our community ... she show up and she works hard.
Betty Ann is an entrepreneur, she runs a small farm, and with her husband she started a successful, small technology company.
Over the last two decades she has held a variety of local government jobs in Gilmanton. She has worked in the Gilmanton town offices, she has been on many volunteer town committees and boards, and she has been an elected selectman. She knows how our small towns work and what is needed to make them better. Her great knowledge of technology, farming, and economics (Betty Ann has an MBA) matched with her incredible work ethic will make Betty Ann Abbott the perfect person to represent us in Concord.
Lew Henry
Gilmanton
