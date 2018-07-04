To The Daily Sun,
Rick Green’s article in the Fourth of July Laconia Daily Sun quotes Belknap County Convention chairman Rep. Herb Vadney as saying that the Moody’s Investor Services downgrade of the county bond rating is a matter of semantics: “I guess that’s how bond agencies work.” Well, the truth of the matter is that Moody’s complaint was that the county convention refused to raise enough through taxation to cover the cost of county government. Instead it preferred to raid the “undesignated fund.”
Rep. Vadney also said that all the convention had to do was hold a meeting and vote to approve a tax increase. When do you suppose that’s going to happen? The fund has decreased by $6.2 million since 2011, to just about one and a half million today. He said he’d “rather not put the extra money in the budget.” He’d “rather catch up later if that was needed.” What “extra money?” Vote to approve a tax increase? Rep. Vadney: “If you put the money in the budget it will be spent.” If it’s not spent, where is it going to go?
This is nonsense. The failure of the convention to do its job has already cost the taxpayers thirty grand. When you vote for state representatives in November, remember that each of them will be a member of the county convention.
Rep. David O. Huot
Belknap County District 3
Laconia
