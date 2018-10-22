To The Daily Sun,
I have known Tim Lang for over 10 years. As a teacher to three of his children, I found him very much involved in their education. He would always have the time to stop by and ask me for an update on their progress. Tim, as a parent, was caring and supportive of his children.
Now as a state representative, he is the same way with his constituents. I find him easily accessible and always willing to listen. He makes a point to keep the residents of his district well informed of what is going on throughout the state. I appreciate how Tim not only posts how he votes but also will explain the reasoning behind his vote.
He has proven to be a strong leader and a good communicator, which is exactly what the citizens of Tilton and Sanbornton need, on November 6, please vote for Tim Lang.
John Cormier
Tilton
