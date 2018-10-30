To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in support of the re-election campaign for Representative Peter Spanos. I have come to know Representative Spanos through county government processes and social events. I have firsthand knowledge that Representative Spanos has a consistent message, of accountability and transparencies, by way of his voting record and the manners he challenges government spending.
Although I am not a resident of Laconia, the area in which Rep. Spanos is responsible to, his position as a state representative has an impact on the our county, as he is part of the delegation, the state, by ways of the bills he sponsors/co-sponsors and his overall positive approach towards being conservative to encourage smart government spending, which all have a profound affect on all citizens of Belknap County.
While talking with Rep. Spanos, I found he maintains an open mind and keeps an approachable demeanor, which enables a positive line of communication between his constituents, himself and even people who just need direction. I know him to be a smart business leader with a well thought out mindset. Overall, Rep. Spanos is a great community leader and represents the people of Belknap County favorably.
Please consider casting your vote for to re-elect Representative Peter Spanos on November 6.
Bill Wright
Belmont
