To The Daily Sun,
Eighty percent of our country amounts to about 256,000,000 people. A recent letter to the editor said that 80% of Americans welcome Joe Biden's newest gun bill signing. Were 256,000,000 polled on this? It's more likely that one to two thousand were polled and their answers are being attributed to the will of a majority.
Sample-sized polls do not represent the will of We The People, certainly not the will of over 81.4 million gun owners over the age of 21. But I understand why some would be confused by what they hear from ABC, NBC, MSNBC, and Fox News. They make things sound like there's truth in what they say even when there isn't.
I do not doubt that a lot of people agree with the latest "bipartisan gun bill", but I also do not doubt that a lot of people disagree with Joe's newest signing.
My question is why do gun control advocates only talk about guns? You never hear anything about the root cause of gun violence or violence in general. Is talking about mental health and the lack of effective mental health professionals that tough of an issue? I'm just not sure why folks want so badly to take guns and leave the root cause of the problem untreated.
As Americans, we need to start being real with each other about the issues and stop quoting sample-size polls to prove points.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
