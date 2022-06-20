To The Daily Sun,
In the last two years, I have been allowed to represent the greatest folks in the entire state.
In 2020 I made a pact, to tell the truth, protect life, fight for school choice, stand up for religious liberties and hold officials accountable.
It has been my distinct pleasure to keep those promises and make an unbreakable bond with constituents.
Another promise I kept was accessibility. I have been here for Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, and Independents, I have never refused a phone call from anyone or a text or email.
I have gone against the grain and voted with Democrats on bills like the two-mile buffer zone bill for New Hampshire's state parks, and remote access for sick or immunocompromised representatives because of COVID.
I have voted with fiscal prudence. I have voted to spend more money than I thought was fiscally prudent. I'm not a strict conservative. I'm also not one to throw around tax dollars as a fix-all.
If the voters of Laconia grant me another term I will continue to serve faithfully, advocate for better education, local accountability, parenting 101, and fight to be a steady voice for those who feel they are voiceless.
I will continue to be a dedicated public servant and shameless advocate for students, parents who have been disenfranchised, pushed to the side.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
