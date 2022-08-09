I'm glad that Marcia Hayward agrees with my expectations for better schools.
I also agree with the fact that parents should be the type of role model that show their children what is OK and what isn't while in public.
Parenting 101 is very important when bringing up successful and respectful children.
However, Ms. Hayward said I thrust my cell phone in the face of a school board member after a meeting, trying to get a response from them.
First, I have never confronted anybody on the Laconia School Board before, during, or after a meeting in any way.
Secondly, I would not confront a public official in an aggressive or dangerous manner in public or in private.
I have been on the phone about this and the one board member I know very well has said unequivocally that did not happen.
I have confronted Superintendent Stephen Tucker face to face from the podium on a few occasions but I did not and would not aggressively confront anyone on that board.
I can't say I'm sure why Ms. Hayward would say that, but if I had to say, it would be because I have proven that I have common sense solutions to problems with our schools and 99.9% of the school board is content to keep things broken and sadly, she sees the status quo as a good thing.
I want to forever change the status quo; sadly some just can't handle that.
