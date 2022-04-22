To The Daily Sun,
It seems Mr. Steve Dionne has found a target for his own special brand of political theater.
For the last five years I have been volunteering my time and energy and advocacy to strong Republicans: Eddie Edwards, Corky Messner, Matt Mowers to date. I have made personal endorsements of those campaigns and I'm adding Gen. Don Bolduc and Lilly Tang Williams this year.
I'm sure I will be supporting strong, self made, courageous Republican candidates for the rest of my life.
I take great pride in spending time with candidates, listening to their visions for the future, I have never publicly endorsed or volunteered for a candidate that didn't have a positive and productive vision for the future. I build trust.
I'm sorry that my choices don't jive with Mr. Dionne but I have never made a choice that would lead him or his family down the wrong path, and for that I'm not sorry one bit.
Speaking of deflecting questions, I asked Mr. Dionne what I have done to advocate for extremism, he did call me an extremist right along with Belknap County's supposed Free Staters. If it's not my voting record then what is it? My abortion ban vote which hundreds of constituents asked me to make? My vote to save New Hampshire's 64 state parks from future landfill contamination? My votes for remote options for sick and immunocompromised legislators?
Plainly and simply I have never and will never put my neck out or advocate for an extremist, racist, xenophobe or anyone else full of bias and hate. That you can take to the bank.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
