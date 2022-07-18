To The Daily Sun,
Over the last two years, some decisions made by the delegation have ruffled feathers so to speak. What do these decisions consist of?
An 11% reduction in county taxes for 2021 and an increase of 18% in 2022. Three- to $5 pay raises for nursing home employees and money to retain employees and attract new health care professionals to fill vacancies. The reduction of funds for oxygen at the nursing home. A line item that sent $12,000 back to the county at the end of the year, just an FYI. A vote for budget cuts in the sheriff department, which Sheriff Bill Wright handled flawlessly as any good leader would. A vote to restore funding for the special operations unit that keeps our streets safe during uncertain times.
Did I mention a 10% pay raise almost across the board for Sheriff Wright and others?
The election of new Gunstock Area Commissioners. Commissioners with an eye set on transparency and the sustainable future of a Belknap County asset. The new commissioners are looking at ways to expand without spending many millions of dollars that may end up on the back of taxpayers one day.
A signed pledge by 17 out of 18 delegation members never to sell or privatize Gunstock as long as we serve Belknap County.
These are the facts, you can make your conclusions.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
