To The Daily Sun,
Another hit piece toward a Belknap County Republican representative. More targeted rhetoric. Mr. Jacob Roy's colorful letter to the editor says very little while taking up a couple of hundred characters. My last letter highlighted the core issues in Laconia that have been neglected and will undoubtedly continue that way under current leadership.
Is any of what I said a lie? No.
Is it that laughable that I would tell my constituents that bright lights and high-priced condos don't mean a thing while the homeless population grows and more of my friends die of overdoses daily? Mr. Roy, I can assure you there's not much to laugh and chuckle about for those on the street or the families burying loved ones weekly, monthly. I will continue to tell the uncomfortable truth folks may not want to hear but ultimately need to know. Mr. Roy is under the impression Laconia's academic struggles started with COVID-19 as he stated in his letter and I "should be smart enough to recognize that." News flash: Laconia has had problems in our schools for years. Many years before COVID-19. You don't have to like the votes I make or the fact that I hold local officials accountable for what I see as wrong.
Just remember I told you the truth.
And will continue to do so.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.