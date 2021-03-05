To The Daily Sun,
I ran for and was elected to the NH House (twice) as a Republican. I am not a RINO (Republican in Name Only). I support the platform of the New Hampshire Republican Party and I vote in accordance with its principles. If I could no longer support its platform, I would change my party affiliation, but under no circumstances would I lie to the voters in my district and in my party by claiming to be a Republican if I were not.
Republicans have a very slim majority in the NH House. The composition of each standing committee is populated with members of each party in proportion to the overall party representation in the House. This results in each committee having a very slight majority of Republican members, so the loss of even a single vote by a committee member going over to the “other side” could spell the end for legislation sponsored by the majority party.
About 3 weeks ago, four bills relating to protection of life and abortion issues came before the House Judiciary Committee, to which I was assigned by the Speaker of the House. The Judiciary Committee has 21 members – 10 Democrats and 11 Republicans. It is chaired by Representative Edward “Ned” (rhymes with the color red) Gordon from Bristol.
The outcome of the votes on all four of those bills was that they were voted Inexpedient to Legislate (“ITL”) by a vote of 11 to 10, with all Democrats voting in favor of the ITL motion, joined by the Committee Chair, with all 10 other Republicans on the committee voting against the ITL motion. An ITL recommendation by a committee usually spells the end of proposed legislation, but the full House ultimately overturned that ITL recommendation on two of those bills and passed them.
Having been so disappointed and upset at the actions of the committee chair, on Feb. 21 I emailed the Speaker and Majority Leader of the House, asking that the committee chair be removed as chair and as a member of the committee so he could be replaced with a real Republican who would vote in keeping with the principles of the party platform. Since I was under no illusions that they might agree with my request, I asked if they would not do so, that they remove me from that committee and assign me to a different committee.
Over 10 days has passed since my email and the response to it I have received: silence. The absence of any meaningful response is, in my view, not only discourteous but is actually disrespectful to me and to my constituents.
Perhaps thinking that I would simply slink away and be quiet, they were misinformed. I have to date refused to participate in the executive sessions of the Judiciary Committee, because to do so would make me complicit in the actions of the chair, with which I cannot and will not agree.
I will not go along simply to get along.
Rep. Norm Silber
Gilford
