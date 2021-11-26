To The Daily Sun,
Another crisis at the Belknap County Nursing Home has arisen. It must be dealt with on Monday, Thursday is too late. Michael Mortensen asked the right question, "why the commissioners were resorting to a special meeting rather than waiting for the commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday."
Many answers to the question are long standing issues that are well known and have been considered for years. If you are familiar with the proper method of reading The Laconia Daily Sun, you'll know you need to sort through a bit of fluff before you find the nugget of truth. And in this case, it is this; "the requirement that all health-care workers must, by Dec. 5, be vaccinated against COVID."
President Joe Biden has demanded workers be forced to accept an experimental medical treatment (vaccines prevent disease and stop transmission) and highly educated medical providers are willing to be fired rather than take the risk.
The county administration counted on these workers knuckling under to the pressure to accept the jab. Now with a week to figure out what to do the commissioners will look for a Hail Mary pass. While Biden controls the printing press and can freely (at great expenses to the citizens) throw money at problems, the county commissioners are limited in their response. They might squeeze the county taxpayers for more money; something private nursing homes can't do, yet are forced to compete against. Or they might consider giving exemptions to those who conscientiously stand for bodily integrity and autonomy; a right of every New Hampshire citizen.
I'll look forward to the story on Wednesday where we hear that it is the fault of the county delegation for this crisis.
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.