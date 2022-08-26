As a first-term representative running for re-election in the September primary, I was dismayed to learn how many Belknap County citizens ignore the local primaries, only to complain about the lack of competent candidates in later state elections.
Regardless of your political party or philosophy, learn about the people running in these local elections. Research and make sure these individuals are not rubber stamps or puppets for their respective party. Who you vote for will be the pool from which our important legislators will be drawn.
In a time of hyper-partisanship and extremism, it is your duty as voters to ensure that you are picking the candidates that are aligned with the best interests of the Granite State as well as Belknap County and not narrow self-interest, start now. I vow to stand with the residents of the Granite State and Belknap County on the most important issues.
I would like to thank Skip Murphy for his humble endorsement; I will always fight against Free Stater Libertarians who mask themselves as Republicans that want to destroy our state. Are the citizens of Belknap County aware that Rep. Mike Sylvia ran for office in New York as a Libertarian, where he got 1% of the vote but once moved to New Hampshire ran as a Republican?
Skip stated I constantly bash "Republicans", but this in fact is not true. I speak up against individuals who run as Republicans when, indeed, they truly are members of another party.
The success of the American political system depends on the active participation of we, the people. The first step on the road to this success is the primary election and your participation in voting. See you at the polls Sept. 13. Please vote for common sense not extremism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.