To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in regards to several letters to the editor in regards to Sen. Bob Giuda. Sen. Giuda in pushing for the floor amendment for HB 1397 that would make the Gunstock Area Commission an elected rather than an appointed position is doing exactly what he has been elected to do which is to listen to his constituent's concerns and address matters which are most important to those he was elected to represent.
As an elected state representative I as well as Sen. Giuda have been deeply invested in our community and can be counted on to listen, respond to constituents, engage in critical thinking, prioritize collaboration, respect city as well as state staff, be fiscally responsible and also make sure all necessary needs are met for departments while serving faithfully.
Numerous times I have been thanked for responding appropriately and promptly to constituents, emails, phone calls, and concerns. After all, ignoring or only responding to individuals you agree with or support is not what an elected representative was elected to do.
I am hoping with all the Gunstock, Delegation, and state issues currently going on more voters have become aware of the radical beliefs held by some members of our state delegation and will put a person above the party when casting votes in the next state election.
We need representatives in Concord and on the Belknap County Delegation who will listen to all of their constituents and do what is best for our county and state, not representatives who are only out to further their own radical beliefs.
We need to have common sense budgets, solutions, and those who are willing to work together for all of their constituents, not just personal agendas, or power.
In closing, I will add that I fully support Sen. Giuda as well as his amendment.
Rep. Mike Bordes
Laconia
